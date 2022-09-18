Thrive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.8% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,654 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the second quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 721 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 62,793 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 75,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

