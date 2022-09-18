Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

