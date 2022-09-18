Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $302,028.73 and $246,665.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. The official website for Tidal Finance is www.tidal.finance. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

