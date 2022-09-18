Tiger King Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.02528581 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tiger King is tiger-king.org.

Tiger King Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.