TigerCash (TCH) Price Up 6% This Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. TigerCash has a market cap of $396,320.09 and approximately $1.59 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,902.53 or 1.00059951 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

