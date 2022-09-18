Titan Coin (TTN) Trading 650.4% Higher This Week

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 805% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 650.4% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $484,481.42 and approximately $21.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.