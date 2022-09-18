Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.44. 78,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 44,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$4.50 target price on Titanium Transportation Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$108.82 million and a PE ratio of 11.09.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

