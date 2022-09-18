TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00005482 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $56.99 million and $8.40 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap launched on August 15th, 2020. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org/#.

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

