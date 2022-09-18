Titon (LON:TON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Titon (LON:TON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Titon stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of £9.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,833.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.20. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 64.75 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.45).

In other news, insider G Paul Hooper purchased 35,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16). In related news, insider Alexandra French bought 12,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £10,063.02 ($12,159.28). Also, insider G Paul Hooper bought 35,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £28,398.40 ($34,314.16).

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

