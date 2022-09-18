Tokamak Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $872,013.00 (TON)

Tokamak Network (TON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00008655 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $872,013.00 worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tokamak Network Profile

Tokamak Network was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network.Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger).Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn.”

