TokenSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3,865.27 (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One TokenSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenSwap has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. TokenSwap has a market capitalization of $3,865.27 and $18,669.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

TokenSwap Profile

TokenSwap (TP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap.

TokenSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

