Tokocrypto (TKO) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokocrypto has a total market cap of $30.58 million and $3.41 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

