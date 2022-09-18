TOKPIE Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $17,113.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE launched on May 9th, 2018. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKPIE (TKP) token is an ERC20 utility token issued on the Ethereum blockchain by the unique cryptocurrency exchange Tokpie. By holding this cryptocurrency, you can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV and income from TKP lending (staking).Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.