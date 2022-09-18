Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Hits 1-Day Volume of $125,758.00

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Tokyo AU has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $125,758.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokyo AU alerts:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004820 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030528 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Tokyo AU Coin Profile

TOKAU is a coin. It was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokyo AU’s official website is tokau.io/en.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings. TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokyo AU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokyo AU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokyo AU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.