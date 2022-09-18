Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $13.33 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00008199 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Toncoin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.