Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toro has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.35.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,595 shares of company stock worth $2,301,754. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,413,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $269,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

