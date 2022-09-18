Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00008538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $1.43 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00112991 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00840183 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile
Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr.
