Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 47,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 26,057 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $17.95 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

