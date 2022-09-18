Tranchess Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Tranchess has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00112265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00841019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess was first traded on June 19th, 2021. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tranchess’ official website is tranchess.com.

Tranchess Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranchess Swap is the marketplace to trade QUEEN, BISHOP and ROOK with USDC. CHESS is the governance token of the Tranchess community. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

