TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

TAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE TAC opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.63.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.81%.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.