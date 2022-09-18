TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 784,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

TransEnterix Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

