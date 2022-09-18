Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Light Sky Macro LP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

