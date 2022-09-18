TRAVA.FINANCE Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $328,627.20 and $147,340.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 718,391,602 coins.
TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading
