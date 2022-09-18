TRAVA.FINANCE Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market cap of $312,904.77 and $106,180.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 718,391,602 coins. TRAVA.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @trava_finance.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRAVA.FINANCE (or TRAVA) is a decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. TRAVA.FINANCE offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA.FINANCE is deployed on the Binance Smart Chain and allows for lending with BSC tokens first; we then enable cross-chain lending with various tokens on Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | Medium | LinkedIn | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAVA.FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRAVA.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

