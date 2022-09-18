Trias Token (new) One Day Trading Volume Tops $386,979.00 (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $386,979.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Trias Token (new) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. Telegram | Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

