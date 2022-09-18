Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRIP. Barclays upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 34.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,997 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

