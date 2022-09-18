Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trisura Group news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSU opened at C$33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.17.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$109.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

About Trisura Group

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.