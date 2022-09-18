TROY (TROY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million

TROY (TROY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. TROY has a market capitalization of $35.10 million and $1.07 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.81 or 0.02411718 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00113487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00830014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY was first traded on December 16th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TROY

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.