Truefeedback Token (TFBX) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Truefeedback Token (TFBX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Truefeedback Token has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $137,435.00 worth of Truefeedback Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truefeedback Token has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truefeedback Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truefeedback Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.02534491 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00113184 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00833962 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Truefeedback Token Coin Profile

Truefeedback Token’s genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Truefeedback Token’s total supply is 4,663,481,447 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. Truefeedback Token’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. Truefeedback Token’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. Truefeedback Token’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Truefeedback Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a blockchain-based data collection and analysis platform. In TrueFeedBack application, users stay anonymous, and they earn TFB tokens for the information they shared in surveys, missions, etc. TrueFeedBack turns all your data into rewards.The data you shared is kept on the blockchain. This way, the data collector will ensure that the information belongs to real people, and the reward distribution will be guaranteed.TrueFeedBack application does not collect your personal information. It only analyzes your data you have participated. You can earn rewards by participating in surveys, completing missions, watching ads, playing games. Clients trust the data collected from real users. They can analyze data on TrueFeedBack's data analysis platform and use this information on making effective decisions.Data collection and analyzing that data is quite cheap in TrueFeedBack. You can reach out to thousands of people and get their opinion about a product, service, or anything.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truefeedback Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truefeedback Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truefeedback Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truefeedback Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truefeedback Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.