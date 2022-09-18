TrueFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.08 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $32.92 million and $2.08 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,936.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005532 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064900 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00077103 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

