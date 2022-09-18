TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $112.55 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,465.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058164 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.
- BitDAO (BIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002529 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00062586 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00078758 BTC.
TrueUSD Coin Profile
TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,610,726 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.
TrueUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
