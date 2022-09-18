TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $112.55 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,465.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058164 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010458 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005387 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00062586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00078758 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,610,726 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.