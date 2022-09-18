TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $100.25 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004922 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056745 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010208 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005556 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065260 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077053 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013265 BTC.
TrueUSD Profile
TUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 1,227,899,014 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,757,191 coins. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.
Buying and Selling TrueUSD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.