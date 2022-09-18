Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,495 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $47.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

