Truist Financial Lowers CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target to $21.00

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $19.85 on Thursday. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $438.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95.

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 586.2% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 592,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CapStar Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 421,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

