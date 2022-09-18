Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Tops $0.0516

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

