TrustSwap Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $515,790.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

