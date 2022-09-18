Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.73

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $13.04. Twin Disc shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 20,147 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Twin Disc in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

