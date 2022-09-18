Twinci (TWIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,627.64

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Twinci has a market capitalization of $14,627.64 and $46,598.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Twinci coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Twinci has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Twinci’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Twinci’s official website is twinci.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Twinci is a decentralized NFTs social networking application on blockchain where users can create, sell, and collect digital products. They can receive an unlimited amount of money through the works that people drop a heart.TWIN is a Twinci token on the NFTs market. It can be used to buy and sell NFTs products that users like, and they will receive special offers when using TWIN tokens to pay. Profits from sharing revenue with art creators and collecting fees for Dapp's NFTs transactions will be burned quarterly, and the more active the NFTs market is, the less the total supply of NFTs will be.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Twinci directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Twinci should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Twinci using one of the exchanges listed above.

