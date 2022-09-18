U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

