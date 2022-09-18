U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.59

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.59 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 73 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

