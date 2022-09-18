Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.13, but opened at $31.60. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 400,893 shares.

Specifically, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,862 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after buying an additional 113,415 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4,917.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 268,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 263,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,209,442 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,432,000 after buying an additional 313,928 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.