Ubex (UBEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $229,671.69

Ubex (UBEX) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Ubex has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $229,671.69 and $13.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00091572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00079175 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007955 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

