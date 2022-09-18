Ubex (UBEX) Price Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Ubex has a market cap of $146,709.99 and approximately $14.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00087552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00078823 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007537 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com.

Buying and Selling Ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

