Ubiq Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $552.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00167328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00284853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00734672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.98 or 0.00600775 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00259080 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

Buying and Selling Ubiq

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

