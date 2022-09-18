UGAS Hits 24-Hour Volume of $85,281.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (UGAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $173,347.14 and approximately $85,281.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010660 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00062424 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

