Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading Up 18.2% This Week

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ultra Clear Coin Profile
Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.
Ultra Clear Coin Trading
