Ultra Clear (UCR) Trading Up 18.2% This Week

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Ultra Clear has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra Clear alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00111774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,697.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ultra Clear Coin Profile

Ultra Clear (CRYPTO:UCR) is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra Clear is ucrcoin.net.

Ultra Clear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.