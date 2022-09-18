Umbrella Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,329.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $717,710.44 and $111,329.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012203 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013358 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

