UMI Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2,982.76 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. UMI has a market cap of $2,982.76 and approximately $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMI has traded down 38% against the dollar. One UMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,062 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMI using one of the exchanges listed above.

