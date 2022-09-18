Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.72

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.72 and traded as high as C$37.01. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$36.50, with a volume of 2,065,328 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.00.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$577.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

