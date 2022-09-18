Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Achieves Market Cap of $5.74 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $42,875.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00841155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.