Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Achieves Market Cap of $5.74 Million (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $42,875.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00841155 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.